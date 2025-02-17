The VR Metro game has failed to reach the expected numbers

HQ

It's been a few months since the release of the new instalment of the Metro saga, the prequel to the original story Metro Awakening VR, which was developed specifically for virtual reality devices by the studio Vertigo Games (also responsible for Arizona Sunshine, among others). Here's our review of the game at launch. Although the game accumulated somewhat good reviews, being mostly positive on Steam and winning the award for Best VR Game of the Year on the platform, it seems that in the financial sense it hasn't been the best of Embracer Group's releases.

Although the Metro series has been gaining notoriety over the years and thanks to the release of good titles, it seems that the leap to VR has not been as expected by the company. Speculating a little, we can relate to the still few people who have a virtual reality device in their homes to complement their PC or PlayStation 5. It's still a fairly small niche market, there are few AAA releases at full price and it is to be expected that sales of these products aimed exclusively at these platforms, are not so high. Outside of speculation, it should also be noted that the performance of Metro Awakening VR on Meta Quest 3, the most popular device (let alone on its predecessor Meta Quest 2) left a lot to be desired, as the game was designed with powerful machines in mind (PC VR, PS5 with PS VR2) and not for standalone headsets.

Have you made the leap to virtual reality yet?