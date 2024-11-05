The voting is now open for the Golden Joystick Ultimate Game of the Year award

HQ

The Golden Joystick Awards return later this month, on the 21st of November, to be specific. At this time, we'll see one game crowned as the ceremony's Ultimate Game of the Year. While 2024 might not have been the blockbuster year 2023 was, it still has had plenty of bangers, as show by the 12 nominees making the shortlist this year.

The list for the Golden Joystick Ultimate Game of the Year award are as follows:



Animal Well



Astro Bot



Black Myth: Wukong



Balatro



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Dragon Age: The Veilguard



Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth



Helldivers II



Metaphor: ReFantazio



Satisfactory



Silent Hill 2 Remake



Tekken 8



It's nice to see some indie love for Animal Well and Balatro here, and there aren't too many games that appear to be noticeably missing from the list. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II isn't on there, but then again while it was a stellar action experience, it's hard to argue for it over some of the other experiences. Satisfactory might seem like an odd inclusion, but it did have quite the launch this year, and gives simulation players a great experience.

What do you think will win Ultimate Game of the Year? Cast your vote over here.