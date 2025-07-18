The voting age in the UK is being reduced to 16-years-old

HQ

The latest news on the UK. In a bid to get younger folk more involved in the voting of elected officials in the UK, the country is looking to reduce the voting age to 16-years-old. The change will apply to all forms of elections eventually, even if at the current moment, only devolved elections (meaning local council elections in Scotland and Wales and elections to the Scottish Parliament and Senedd) include 16-year-olds and older.

As of writing, reserved elections still require a voting age of 18, and for those wondering what these include, they span elections for UK Parliament, all local elections across England, police and commissioner elections in England and Wales, and all elections in Northern Ireland too. However, this will be changing in time for the next general election as the voting age for reserved elections will be reduced to 16 by that time.

Speaking about the decision, the UK government stated:

"This will mean young people, who already contribute to society by working, paying taxes and serving in the military, will be given the right to vote on the issues that affect them. This will bring UK-wide elections in line with Scotland and Wales."

Not every party is happy with this decision, as the Conservatives have responded with a statement that comments on how 16-year-olds cannot buy a lottery ticket, alcoholic beverages, marry, go to war, or even stand in elections, but will soon be able to vote in elections.

Do you think this will be good for the UK in the long run?