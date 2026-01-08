The Volvo EX60 is ready to take on the Tesla Model Y

HQ

Volvo has been expanding its portfolio of EVs for a while now, but now one of the most important models is set to hit dealers within too long - the EX60.

The EX60 is Volvo's direct competitor to the mainstream EV SUVs on the roads today, like the Tesla Model Y, the BMW iX3 and the Mercedes GLC, a segment which remains particularly contested and important in the west.

The car will be officially unveiled on January 21st, and will have an estimated WLTP range of over 640 kilometres, or 400 miles. Right now, Volvo also claims it will support up to 400kW charging, giving you 160 kilometres of range "in just a few minutes".

It also offers 10 years of warranty on the battery back, but more details will be unveiled later this month.