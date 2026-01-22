The Volvo EX60 has officially been unveiled

HQ

We've known about the Volvo EX60 for a long while, but now it's officially revealed through a press event and livestream show.

Volvo CTO Anders Bell took to the stage and called the EX60 a "game-changer", that will be "setting a new standard". Furthermore, he described it as "fastest charging of any electric Volvo, and born smart."

First and foremost, there's an estimated WLTP of 810 kilometers, 400kW charging giving you 10-80% charge in 18 minutes, and a drivetrain delivering 680 horsepower and a 0-100 in just 3.9 seconds.

It will also debut a new interior concept fit with a new infotainment system fit with the Nvidia Drive AGX Origin chip, which is also used in the more expensive EX90, and it will use the same Pilot Assist driving assistant program.

The price is expected to start at around €63.000 with a more expensive Cross Country version arriving around the same timeframe in the second half of 2026.