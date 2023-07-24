Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Invincible

The voice recording for Invincible Season 3 is already complete

Hopefully there won't be as long of a wait as there was for Season 2.

Fans have been patiently waiting for Invincible Season 2 for quite some time, and now the wait is nearly over, as there are only a few months left until the Amazon Prime animated series is back.

The wait for Season 3 will begin shortly after that, but it might not be as long as fans have feared. Already, it was confirmed at SDCC2023 that Invincible Season 3 already has its voice recording completed.

Of course, as this is an animated show a lot more needs to go into creating it than voice work. It'll be a while before we hear anything about Season 3 of Invincible, but it's good to know that a good chunk of the work is already done, especially when we consider the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike action that has put so many other shows and movies on hold.

Invincible

