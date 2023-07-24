The voice recording for Invincible Season 3 is already complete

HQ

Fans have been patiently waiting for Invincible Season 2 for quite some time, and now the wait is nearly over, as there are only a few months left until the Amazon Prime animated series is back.

The wait for Season 3 will begin shortly after that, but it might not be as long as fans have feared. Already, it was confirmed at SDCC2023 that Invincible Season 3 already has its voice recording completed.

Of course, as this is an animated show a lot more needs to go into creating it than voice work. It'll be a while before we hear anything about Season 3 of Invincible, but it's good to know that a good chunk of the work is already done, especially when we consider the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike action that has put so many other shows and movies on hold.