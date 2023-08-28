The voice of Harley Quinn has died

HQ

Harley Quinn probably doesn't need any further presentation, but debuted back in 1992 in Batman: The Animated Series. She was introduced as the Joker's closest ally and the duo was masterly played by Mark Hamill (Joker) and Arleen Sorkin (Harley Quinn).

Unfortunately, the latter passed away just before the weekend, only 67 years old. Several people has already shared their condolences on social media, including Mark Hamill, and we are just thankful we get to continue enjoying the character she helped bring to life in such a great way that Quinn today is one of the most beloved in the DC universe. Thanks for everything!