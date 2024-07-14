The voice behind Shadow of the Erdtree's best NPC didn't know what Elden Ring was

HQ

"Curse you Bayle!" If you've played Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, or if you've been active on social media in the past few weeks, you've heard that screaming line from Igon, an NPC whose entire personality is based on hating, loathing Bayle the Dread.

Speaking with IGN, Richard Lintern, who voices Igon, spoke about his lack of experience in gaming. Elden Ring was his first video game role, and on his first day he met Hidetaka Miyazaki, the mastermind behind it all.

"We shook hands, but he largely didn't communicate with me in English. Other people did...a man called Adam Chapman," Lintern recalled. "I had not heard of Mr. Miyazaki before. I didn't know the game, and I didn't know the status of the game, and I didn't know his status. But when I walked into the room, his status was very clear, very clear immediately."

"Everyone was very friendly, but at the same time, I could see that this was a bigger deal than I'd imagined it was going to be," Lintern said. As he recorded more in the studio, Lintern found his eyes were opened to the experiences offered by video games such as Elden Ring.

"The attention to detail that was given to the character and the performance was pretty much greater than anything I've experienced before. Comparable with characters in Shakespeare that I've played and stuff. People were taking it extremely seriously."

