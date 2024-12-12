The voice actor of Geralt backs down from previous statements about The Witcher 4

HQ

Doug Cockle, the voice actor behind Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher games, has previously hinted that Geralt would feature in the upcoming game, although he is not the main character. However, he has recently taken back these statements after being reprimanded by CD Projekt Red. Cockle explained that his previous comments were based on unconfirmed rumours and that he is now unsure of Geralt's role in the new game, which goes under the working name Project Polaris.

CD Projekt Red has not revealed any official details about the game's plot or characters, but has previously indicated that it will usher in a new trilogy within The Witcher series. A teaser image suggests a focus on a new Witcher character, and over 400 employees are currently working on the game's development. Cockle also mentioned that he is bound by a non-disclosure agreement and cannot share further information.

Do you think Geralt should be the main character in The Witcher 4, or is it okay if some new character is?