The Vivo Apex 202 Concept phone has a notch-less camera

The Apex 2020 comes with a 6.45" ultra-curve display that bends all the way down to 120 degrees on each side according to photos and promotion videos on the Vivo social media pages. Physical buttons and ports don't exist, but it fully relies on pressure sensors like the 2019 iteration of the phone.

Under-screen cameras are still a rare sight, but that should change if Vivo can have their way. A dual-lens 16 MP camera intended for selfie use hides inside the display. While Oppo first debuted this way to eliminate the need for a notch in your phone, it seems Vivo Apex is using the exact same technology, but perhaps it is only logical as it's owned by the same company.

Like other modern phones, the main camera is a 48 MP periscope camera that goes all the way to 7.5x optical zoom, leaving the 2x zoom iPhone 11Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 4x zoom in the dust.

It will be embedding a gimbal (stabilization) based structure into the main camera, will use a 6-watt charger, a Snapdragon 865, and have 12 GB of RAM.