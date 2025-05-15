The visual profile of Tokyo Game Show 2025 revealed

HQ

As you know, E3 is a thing of the past, but E3 week continues to be a thing with lots of major events, where Summer Game Fest today is the biggest, followed by several exclusive gaming shows, not least from Microsoft. Next up, as you know, is the German fair Gamescom in August, and in September it's time for Tokyo Game Show.

This year, the latter expo runs from September 25 to 28 and today they have presented this year's theme, "An endless playground where you can't play enough", and visual design (thanks Gematsu). They have produced both a video and an image to illustrate this year's profile, created by Zashiki Warashi, who previously worked mostly in commercials. He says:

"Having grown up with video games since childhood, it is a great honor for me to be involved in this project."

Tokyo Game Show is also updating its logo in connection with this, and you can check out what it looks like below. If you want to read more about the show, you can find the Japanese website here.