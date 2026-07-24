The viral raccoon Jimothy is coming to World of Warcraft

HQ

Over the past few weeks, a raccoon in the Seattle area has become something of a viral sensation. We're talking about a little guy named Jimothy (as he's been nicknamed), who, due to a spinal deformity, has a very short and oddly shaped body.

Fortunately, he doesn't seem to be suffering at all from his condition, and people online are cheering him on in videos where he's seen on surveillance cameras and the like, searching for food. His popularity has led to Jimothy now having his own Wikipedia page, and now there's yet another sign he's made it in life.

Via Instagram, the official World of Warcraft account has announced Jimothy will be immortalised in the game. In a short clip, we get a glimpse of what he looks like, and Blizzard writes: "You asked, Jimothy answered. 🦝 Coming soon to Azeroth."

That's all the details we have. We assume Blizzard doesn't plan to charge for Jimothy, but some fans suggest if they do, the money should go to wildlife charities.