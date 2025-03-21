The viral moment when a Panamanian player celebrates the winning goal with his idol Thierry Henry

HQ

While European national squads play the World Cup qualifiers, the Nations League quarter-finals of the play-offs, in the CONCACAF regions (North and Central America) its own Nations League finals are being played this week. On Thursday, March 20, Mexico eliminated Canada 2-0, and Panama eliminated United States 1-0 in a dramatic match that also ended with one of the most viral moments of the week.

At the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Cecilio Waterman scored the winning goal in the 94th minute. In an spontaneous display of euphoria, Waterman left the pitch and went straight to the the pundits zone, to meet Thierry Henry for CBS. He told him "you're my idol, you're my idol" and the whole team embraced the Frenchman, who became World Champion in 1998.

Cecilio Waterman, 33 years old, currently plays for Chilean club Coquimbo Unido. In his career, he has played for nearly a dozen clubs from Panama, Chile, Uruguay, Mexico, and Peru. Thierry Henry has been his idol since childhood: the day before the match, he said in an interview that it would be a privilege to take a picture with Henry. Later, Henry said to be in shock after the moment, that it was surreal (in a good way) and embraced the Panamanian player warmly .