The Vintage & World's Fair Bundle for Planet Coaster: Console Edition has launched

A few days ago, we reported on the announcement of the Planet Coaster: Console Edition Vintage & World's Fair bundle. Well, right now that expansion is now available to pick-up and play. The DLC comes either as a bundled deal, or can be acquired separately, if you are only interested in say the World's Fair part of it.

This DLC is also the largest DLC to hit Planet Coaster: Console Edition to date, and includes ten new rides (spanning four coasters and six flat rides), alongside over 250 blueprints and more than 900 shops, facilities, buildings, and scenery.

The Vintage Pack focuses on taking your park back in time, bringing wooden coasters and retro charm in a 1930s style. This DLC will add a whole range of Victorian-inspired scenery, including art deco stages to add a barbershop quartet to your park.

The World's Fair bundle on the other hand will pay homage to various locations around the globe, as you can take your park visitors on trips to iconic destinations in China, UK, Morocco, France, USA, and even more. This DLC is set to give park builders all they need to construct the ultimate international entertainment park.

Both packs are compatible with the Frontier Workshop, and can be downloaded together for £11.99 / €12.99, or alone for £7.99 / €9.99 each. Check out the launch trailer of the new expansions below.