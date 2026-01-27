The Viltrum Empire gets some reinforcements as Anissa and Lucan join the roster

HQ

More Viltrumites are joining the roster of Invincible VS. While it's a bit of a meme that a lot of the game's playable characters are pretty much making use of the same powers, in Anissa and Lucan's gameplay trailer we see how even if their playstyles appear similar, Quarter Up has made the characters movesets different.

From the short look we get in the trailer below, it seems Anissa is all about keeping enemies in combos through strong combos on the ground, before sending them into the air for a moment and then slamming them back down with a devastating double stomp. Lucan, on the other hand, uses his belly a lot from what we saw, pushing opponents across the screen and being at his most comfortable in the air. He's also got more of a grappling fighting style, which might make him a go-to for all the King mains out there, while Anissa is a rush-down striker.

Mark and Omni-Man get an absolute pounding in the trailer, as the 12th and 13th members of this upcoming tag roster make their presence known. There will be 18 characters total when the game launches this April, so we're likely to have some more reveals before long.