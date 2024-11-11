The video game industry is growing so fast in India that within a few years it will surpass Bollywood in turnover

HQ

The global video game industry often tends to focus on certain regions in order to talk about player numbers or sales. Nowadays it is much easier to find market data in the US, Europe or Japan than anywhere else in the world, but it seems that in India the gaming craze is relatively new, but growing at an inordinate rate.

So says Lumikai, an aggregator of data from the Asian subcontinent (thank you, Insider gaming), which claims that in a few years the video game industry will have surpassed the entire Indian film industry, known as Bollywood, in terms of revenue.

It turns out that there are 591 million gamers in India, and virtually all of them play mobile titles. With such a potential pool of players, it is only natural that companies have rushed headlong to exploit the potential. India has gone from having around 25 gaming companies in 2020 to more than 2,200 today. It will be interesting to see how video games permeate Indian culture, and also to see which projects and developments leave its borders and reach other regions with sufficient force.