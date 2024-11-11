The video game Grammy nominees have been revealed

HQ

The 2025 Grammy awards are approaching, and on the 2nd of February, 2025, the music world is sure to erupt with wins, snubs, and everything else in between. For us video game folk, we have enjoyed seeing soundtracks from great games get the appreciation they deserve in the recently added category at the Grammys.

As per Eurogamer, the new nominees for the 2025 awards have been announced, and they are as follows:



Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Pinar Toprak, composer



God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla - Bear McCreary, composer



Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - John Paesano, composer



Star Wars Outlaws - Wilbert Roget, II, composer



Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord - Winifred Phillips, composer



You might be surprised to see Avatar, Spider-Man, and God of War on here, as they released in 2023, however the nominations do account for titles that released at the end of the year before, as Avatar and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 couldn't make the cut last time. Also, God of War: Ragnarök: Valhalla released at the end of last year, even if it was just a DLC for the 2022 game. Wizardry and Star Wars Outlaws are the only 2024 games on the list, with the former being a remake.

Last year, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor took home the award, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla won the year before. Who do you have your money on this time around?