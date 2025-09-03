The very last Nissan GT-R (R35) has been built

HQ

Nissan announced last week that it has produced the very last Nissan GT-R to roll out of Nismo's factories in Tochigi, Japan. 48,000 cars have been produced since its premiere in the summer of 2008 and in that time, "Godzilla" has broken many records, impressed buyers and motoring press alike, rivals and skeptics, and proven to the entire sports car world that supercar performance doesn't have to cost a fortune. Each of these 48,000 GT-Rs built up until last week and since the summer of 2008 has featured the now iconic VR38 engine, which has been built by just nine certified engine samurai at the Tochigi factory throughout, and here at Gamereactor we are more than happy to salute Godzilla as it rides off into the sunset.

Ivan Espinosa, CEO Nissan:

"After 18 remarkable years, the R35 GT-R has left an enduring mark on automotive history. Its legacy is a testament to the passion of our team and the loyalty of our customers around the globe. Thank you for being part of this extraordinary journey. To the many fans of the GT-R worldwide, I want to tell you this isn't a goodbye to the GT-R forever, it's our goal for the GT-R nameplate to one day make a return."