The very last Focus ST has left the Ford production line

HQ In 2023, Ford announced that they were shutting down both the Focus ST and RS programs, which caused great sadness among many hot hatch fanatics, and now, today, the Detroit giant announces that they have manufactured the very last Ford Focus ST car they will ever build. This one was assembled in Ford's German factory. Ford has lost in Europe for the last three years and has seen a significant drop in sales, which they hope to remedy by renewing and changing their model program. Goodbye...