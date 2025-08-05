The Velociraptor deleted scene from Jurassic World: Rebirth has been revealed

HQ

Jurassic World: Rebirth introduced a new species of mutated dinosaurs, called Mutadon, a hybrid between Velociraptor and Pteranodon that essentially functioned the same way a raptors in the older movies. The old Velociraptors only showed up briefly in the middle of the movie... being devoured by this new mutated species.

However, originally they were supposed to appear a bit longer in the third act of the movie. In a deleted scene, revealed in the home version of the movie, released today, August 5 on digital platforms, a pack of Velociraptors stalk the human survivors... but later flee, knowing that a much larger predator is coming in the other direction.

User JWScreenshots has uploaded the scene. It's a brief scene, and they don't really hunt anyone (it's still the only movie of the franchise where the raptors don't kill anybody), but it offered a nice look at the fan favourite animals, and builds up some tension before the D-Rex.

Did you like the Mutadons in Jurassic World: Rebirth? Did you prefer the classic Velociraptors?