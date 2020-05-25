The vault opens for Trinity and Nova in Warframe tomorrow

You watching Advertisements

The Prime vault opens for Trinity and Nova tomorrow, on Tuesday, May 26 at 7 pm BST for PC, Switch and Xbox One (May 27 for PlayStation 4), offering Tenno's across the world and across platforms the chance to earn, build and restore the Prime frames. Trinity Prime and Nova Prime will also be available for purchase via a variety of packs (find all of them here).

As reported earlier today, Digital Extremes will be hosting a stream later today (read more about that here) and the vault content will be shown as well as the upcoming content update. Make sure to check the Warframes that are available to build now as well as they will be replaced by Trinity and Nova tomorrow.