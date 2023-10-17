Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Van Gogh Museum is no longer selling special Pikachu cards

Scalpers have officially ruined the fun for everyone, creating safety concerns.

Last month, as expected, scalpers stormed the Van Gogh Museum in the hopes of grabbing as many Pikachu cards as they could. This led to The Pokémon Company and the museum reminding visitors that it wasn't difficult to get a card with Pikachu wearing a funny hat on it, as you'd be able to get them online as well as in the museum.

Now, however, due to safety concerns as outlined by the Van Gogh Museum's FAQ page, we will no longer be able to get a physical card from the museum shop. Instead, you'll only be able to get them online.

Arguably, this could make the scalping problem worse, but safety comes first. The tide of people at the museum is insane to see, and watching them scramble for Van Gogh-inspired Pokémon merch is enough to make you lose faith in humanity.

