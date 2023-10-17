The Van Gogh Museum is no longer selling special Pikachu cards

HQ

Last month, as expected, scalpers stormed the Van Gogh Museum in the hopes of grabbing as many Pikachu cards as they could. This led to The Pokémon Company and the museum reminding visitors that it wasn't difficult to get a card with Pikachu wearing a funny hat on it, as you'd be able to get them online as well as in the museum.

Now, however, due to safety concerns as outlined by the Van Gogh Museum's FAQ page, we will no longer be able to get a physical card from the museum shop. Instead, you'll only be able to get them online.

Arguably, this could make the scalping problem worse, but safety comes first. The tide of people at the museum is insane to see, and watching them scramble for Van Gogh-inspired Pokémon merch is enough to make you lose faith in humanity.