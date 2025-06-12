The Valorant Champions Tour Toronto Masters playoffs bracket is set

HQ

Fans of competitive Valorant have been treated to some great games and matches over the past few days, as the swiss stage phase of the Toronto Masters delivered some excellent moments. However, that phase has come to a close, meaning four teams have been eliminated and the playoffs bracket is now also set.

In terms of the four squads that have been sent home, they are Bilibili Gaming, Team Liquid, MiBR, and Team Heretics. As for the remaining eight, they have been seeded into the playoffs bracket, which looks like the following.



G2 Esports vs. Paper Rex



XLG Esports vs. Sentinels



Rex Regum Qeon vs. Wolves Esports



Fnatic vs. Gen.G Esports



The playoffs start tomorrow on June 13 and run until a victor is decided on June 22.