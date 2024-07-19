The Valorant Champions Tour Ascension EMEA tournament dates have been set

HQ

Riot Games has revealed exactly when we can look forward to the Valorant Champions Tour Ascension EMEA tournament being held. This event will see Challengers teams fighting to secure a spot in the main Champions circuit, and with this in mind, there will be a lot on the line when action is held later this month and in early September.

With Challengers Stage 2 about to end, we can look forward to the Play-Ins part of the Ascension EMEA event set for July 28-31. This will see all second-placing teams across the EMEA regional leagues battling it out for one spot in the main Ascension EMEA tournament, where they will join the winners of these regional leagues.

This main tournament will be hosted between August 31 and September 15, with the groups featured at the start and then the Playoffs and finals planned for afterwards, with the finals hosted in-person at the Riot Games Arena in Berlin. The winner here will be ascended into the Champions circuit for the 2025 season at the least.

As for the format, this will be the same as last year's Ascension event, except that the group stage games will now be best-of-three.

Tickets for the tournament will go on-sale from July 22.