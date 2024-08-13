English
Valorant

The Valorant Champions playoff bracket has been locked in

Eight teams remain in contention for the major event.

The finale of the Valorant Champions Tour season ends in a few weeks when the Champions event comes to a close. With this in mind, and despite 16 teams originally battling it out to be crowned victor, only eighth teams remain in contention now, meaning the playoff bracket has been locked in stone.

This will be a double-elimination bracket meaning teams can lose one match and not be eliminated. Should they lose a second their tournament will come to a close however. With this in mind, the first slate of matches that will begin tomorrow look as follows.


  • DRX vs. Sentinels

  • Trace Esports vs. EDward Gaming

  • G2 Esports vs. Leviatan

  • Team Heretics vs. Fnatic

Who do you think will come out on top of Champions this year?

