The Valorant Champions playoff bracket has been locked in

The finale of the Valorant Champions Tour season ends in a few weeks when the Champions event comes to a close. With this in mind, and despite 16 teams originally battling it out to be crowned victor, only eighth teams remain in contention now, meaning the playoff bracket has been locked in stone.

This will be a double-elimination bracket meaning teams can lose one match and not be eliminated. Should they lose a second their tournament will come to a close however. With this in mind, the first slate of matches that will begin tomorrow look as follows.



DRX vs. Sentinels



Trace Esports vs. EDward Gaming



G2 Esports vs. Leviatan



Team Heretics vs. Fnatic



