The USA's FTC seems to be moving to approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition

HQ

It looks like one of the largest regulatory bodies in the world is shifting towards simply approving Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, instead of previously looking to sue and block the deal.

This information comes from a report from the New York Times, which states that another member of the four-person Federal Trade Commission panel investigating the deal is leaning toward backing the deal, which would mean that a total of two of the four members would approve the acquisition, and therefore any vote would result in a 2-2 split, which would be enough for the deal to be given the go-ahead.

This has led to the FTC's chair Lina Khan, the individual who has been looking to lead the blocking and court proceedings for the deal, having a change of heart and instead taking an angle where assuming concessions are put in place, the deal will be approved.

This seems to align with the general theme of the other trade bodies around the world that are investigating the deal, including the UK's CMA and the European Commission, both of whom are looking for ways to soften the deal, such as by ensuring Call of Duty remains on PlayStation consoles for the next decade.