The US Olympic Committee will press IOC to ban transgender women from the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games

With now less than three years before the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games begin, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has updated its policies to comply with the executive order by Donald Trump to ban transgender women from competing in women's sports.

As explained by NBC, the committee made a change in their "Athlete Safety Policy" last June 18, but was released last Monday on the USOPC's website. They don't mention the word "transgender", but there's really no room for doubt when they say that "the USOPC will continue to collaborate with various stakeholders with oversight responsibilities to ensure that women have a fair and safe competition environment consistent with Executive Order 14201 and the Ted Stevens Olympic & Amateur Sports Act".

The executive order referred is the one that Trump signed in February 2025, also known as the "No Men in Women's Sports Executive Order" order. This bans transgender women from participating in female sports, arguing that they have physical advantage due to the levels of testosterone. Athletes born with disorder of sex development (DSD) are also forced to undergo "sex tests" and undergo medications if necessary to suppress their testosterone levels, but they are also highly controversial among athletes (they "dehumanise and discriminate women", as states by South African athlete Caster Semenya).

Transgender athletes (who make up fewer than 10% of the 530,000 registered members of the National Collegiate Athletics Association) will not be allowed to participate in Los Angeles 2028, and the United States is pushing the IOC to include this in its legislation.

Currently, the International Olympic Committee allows transgender athletes to compete under guidance to prevent unfair advantage, but the US Olympic Committee will pressure IOC to change their policies before the Olympic Games in Los Angeles, with Donald Trump still as president.