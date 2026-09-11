The US Office creator doesn't think the show needs to be revived: "I don't think we need to find out what all the characters are doing"

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As with all good things, there's always a conversation surrounding bringing it back to life and continuing an already told narrative. For the purpose of The US Office, ever since the show wrapped up, there have been suggestions it could eventually be continued, something which has yet to become a reality even if an Australian spinoff did launch to polarising opinions and The Paper spinoff made its arrival too and proved to be appreciated much more hence its second season just debuting.

Looking back at The US Office, creator Greg Daniels recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and amid that process, he spoke with Variety about potentially reviving the show.

"I don't think we need to find out what all the characters are doing so much because of the way the show ended. It seemed like people liked the ending and you're just sort of risking a lot to open it up again."

While this certainly doesn't rule out a The US Office return eventually, it certainly doesn't seem as though Daniels is interested in continuing to explore the lives of the Dunder Mifflin employees years after their time at the paper company.

Would you watch a revival of The Office?