The US might deploy nuclear weapons more widely in Europe

HQ

As stated by The Financial Times, and reported by Reuters and YLE, the United States may be willing to deploy its nuclear weapons in more European allies than it currently does. This would be seen as a balance act to the fact that the United States is planning to reduce its troops and equipment in Europe.

Currently the US of A's nuclear weapons are estimated to be deployed (in Europe) in Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, Germany, and possibly Britain too. According to The Financial Times, Poland and the Baltic states have shown interest in having US nuclear weapons on their territory.

It must be said, though, that Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House, Department of Defense and NATO did not immediately respond to requests for comment.