The US Justice Department fires the prosecutor in charge of the "Diddy" Combs and Jeffrey Epstein cases

The latest news on the United States . The Epstein list scandal is far from over, even though convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his New York prison cell while awaiting trial in 2019. The public wants to know who are the people who were linked to the human trafficking ring (including minors) that other celebrities such as his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and music producer "Diddy" Combs ran. It is suspected that the list, which Trump promised to declassify during the campaign for his second term as president, has not yet been released. In fact, Trump is now downplaying the issue and dodging popular requests for it.

In fact, he even appears to be hindering the ongoing legal case. The US Department of Justice has fired Maurene Comey, the New York prosecutor handling the case, with immediate effect. Comey's departure was confirmed by CBS and the BBC.

His departure comes as Trump and the leader of the Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi, face backlash over the administration's handling of the Epstein-related files. Bondi denied last week that more files from the case would be declassified. Yesterday Trump issued a rather harsh statement on social media against his own supporters who claim there has been a cover-up over Epstein, calling them "weak" and saying he no longer wanted their support.

Trump appears to have a personal vendetta against the Comey family. In 2017, during his first term, the president signed the firing order against the prosecutor's father, then FBI chief, James Comey.

BBC claims that this is not the only isolated case of firings within the Justice Department over causes that "displease" President Trump.