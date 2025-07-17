The US is taking steps to end violence between Israel and Syria

HQ

Following the third day of Israeli strikes against government forces in southern Syria and the Syrian defence military in Damascus, the US is looking to bring an end to the violence between Israel and Syria.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military was "working to save our Druze brothers," while Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa accused Israel of "large-scale escalation."

Israeli strikes in the mostly Druze province of Suweida began on Monday, after Syrian security forces were deployed to the city and conflicts began between Druze militias and security forces. Around 350 people have been reported as killed since Sunday, according to the BBC, and yet there are hopes a swift end can be brought to the violence in the US government.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrote the following on social media: "We have engaged all the parties involved in the clashes in Syria. We have agreed on specific steps that will bring this troubling and horrifying situation to an end tonight. This will require all parties to deliver on the commitments they have made and this is what we fully expect them to do."

Whether the parties involved will meet US expectations is currently unknown, but until they do, it appears violence will continue, as Netanyahu seeks to support the Druze, as they hold ties to those living in Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.