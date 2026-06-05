The US is likely to cancel Tomahawk missile deals with Germany

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Politico's sources state that the US of A is likely to cancel Tomahawk deals with Germany, because it might make Russia angry, as reported by YLE.

The US Department of Defense is expected to cancel a deal with Germany for Tomahawk missiles, because it's feared that the missile delivery will be seen as an escalation of tensions in the eyes of Russia. According to Politico, the cancellation of the missile sales would be a stunning reversal of a long-planned agreement with one of the US's largest allies.

The US officials fear that the Russian government will retaliate if the administration of president Donald Trump goes through with its efforts to place precision missiles in the middle of Europe. Any decision not to deliver the missiles would cancel the agreement made during the administration of president Joe Biden, and leave Germany without the defence that German leaders say they desperately need.

This decision would be a part of a broader US withdrawal from NATO. The US officials are also likely concerned about the country's dwindling stockpiles. The United States deployed thousands of Tomahawk and Patriot missiles in the early weeks of the Iran war. Secretary of war Pete Hegseth told Congress last month that replacing munitions used in a military conflict will take "months and years".

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said last month that he did not expect the US of A to deploy Tomahawk missiles in Germany because of the limited availability of cruise missiles. Tomahawk missiles can have a range of more than 1,500 kilometres.