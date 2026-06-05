The US House stands up to Trump and votes in favour of aid for Ukraine and sanctions against Putin

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According to Reuters, the US House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday to provide aid to Ukraine and impose new sanctions on Russia, the latest sign that some Republicans are willing to defy party leaders and oppose President Donald Trump. With 225 votes in favour and 195 against, the Ukraine Support Act was passed.

The approval came a day after a small group of House Republicans joined Democrats in passing a resolution that would require the withdrawal of troops from hostilities with Iran unless Congress declares war or authorises the use of military force.

Despite this, the Ukraine Support Act must also be approved by the Senate (which has a Republican majority and is dominated by the most ardent Trump supporters) and, even if it passes that hurdle, it could be vetoed by the president himself.

The Ukraine Support Act includes measures to help Ukraine rebuild after the war, authorises more than $1 billion in aid for Kyiv and up to $8 billion in support through direct loans. It also imposes severe sanctions and controls on Russian exports, including financial institutions, oil, mining and Russian officials.