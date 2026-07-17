The US box office is on track to pass $10 billion this year

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Are we finally back? After years of people being conditioned to just sit in and wait for a digital release, it seems that 2026 could be the year that the US box office finds its feet again, as it's on track to reach $10 billion this year, a figure not seen since the pre-pandemic era.

According to Variety, there's a feeling of optimism within Hollywood. IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond is getting calls left and right about people wanting tickets to see The Odyssey, and Seth Rogen believes studio heads are brimming with confidence once more. "I am constantly having conversations with studio heads, and you can sense an optimism that they haven't felt in a long time. It reminds me a little bit more of how it felt 15 years ago, in that there's a belief that they can win again," he said.

2026 especially has seen quite a turnaround from previous trends. Superhero movies are no longer the immediate cash cows they once were, and while there's still plenty of anticipation for Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, there's no guarantee they'll instantly be billion-dollar successes. Instead, hits are being found in more original stories, like Curry Barker's Obsession, or the aforementioned Odyssey adaptation by Christopher Nolan. If Hollywood learns the right lessons from recent trends, perhaps we'll see a continued return to form for the box office in 2027 and beyond.