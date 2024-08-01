The US Army made a sponsorship deal with The Rock and didn't get a single new recruit

HQ

The US Army is always on the lookout for new recruits, and nowadays it takes a bit more than telling young men they'd look good in a uniform in order to get them to sign up. In fact, the army believed it would need the star power of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

The US Army initiated a sponsorship deal with The Rock and his sports league the UFL. This $11 million deal was supposed to bring in some new recruits for the army, but instead it accomplished the opposite.

Not a single new recruit signed up with the army following the sponsorship and 38 recruits actually de-listed from the army. Quite the fumble, then, really. Due to the UFL being a minor league sport without much viewership, it seems that the advertising bang for the buck simply wasn't there.

