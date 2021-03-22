The upcoming Resident Evil movie is titled Welcome to Raccoon City

You're watching Advertisements

In an interview with IGN at SXSW's online event, director Johannes Roberts revealed that the upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot would be titled Welcome to Raccoon City. He also detailed that the upcoming film would touch upon events showcased in the first two games within the series.

During the interview, which you can check out here, Roberts stated: "The big thing for me on this movie is tone. The thing that I loved with the games is that they were just as scary as hell... and that atmosphere is something that I really wanted to put in."

Regarding the effects used in the film, he said: "I come very much from a practical background, but also recently I have been working very much with a lot of VFX with some of the shark movies that I have done. " He added: "There's a lot of very intricate stuff going on in the movie, not just the creatures, but the locations are such big characters...and I wanted to really recreate this world to feel like I was there."

Welcome to Raccoon City is set to premiere on September 3, 2021.