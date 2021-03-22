Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The upcoming Resident Evil movie is titled Welcome to Raccoon City

The reboot is set to premiere this September.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

In an interview with IGN at SXSW's online event, director Johannes Roberts revealed that the upcoming Resident Evil movie reboot would be titled Welcome to Raccoon City. He also detailed that the upcoming film would touch upon events showcased in the first two games within the series.

During the interview, which you can check out here, Roberts stated: "The big thing for me on this movie is tone. The thing that I loved with the games is that they were just as scary as hell... and that atmosphere is something that I really wanted to put in."

Regarding the effects used in the film, he said: "I come very much from a practical background, but also recently I have been working very much with a lot of VFX with some of the shark movies that I have done. " He added: "There's a lot of very intricate stuff going on in the movie, not just the creatures, but the locations are such big characters...and I wanted to really recreate this world to feel like I was there."

Welcome to Raccoon City is set to premiere on September 3, 2021.

The upcoming Resident Evil movie is titled Welcome to Raccoon City


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy