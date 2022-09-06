The upcoming Mario movie title has seemingly been revealed

HQ

We assume no one has missed the fact that Illumination (Despicable Me, Minions) is currently doing a Mario move, starring Chris Pratt as the voice behind the plumber himself. So far, we haven't seen anything from it, and it doesn't even have a proper title, despite premiering in April 2023.

Until now, that is. Even if it isn't an official announcement, Illumination Studios Paris has now added the movie as a feature film on their website - and here it is listed as Super Mario Bros. While this could be a placeholder, the fact that it has now been added with a title, points towards it being real.

Also... it is a name that would make a whole lot of sense instead of something boring like Mario Movie or perhaps maybe something like Mushroom Kingdom or The Plumber Who Shagged Me.

Thanks DespicableOutOf