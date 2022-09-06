Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The upcoming Mario movie title has seemingly been revealed

It seems like Illumination and Nintendo are playing it safe with this one.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We assume no one has missed the fact that Illumination (Despicable Me, Minions) is currently doing a Mario move, starring Chris Pratt as the voice behind the plumber himself. So far, we haven't seen anything from it, and it doesn't even have a proper title, despite premiering in April 2023.

Until now, that is. Even if it isn't an official announcement, Illumination Studios Paris has now added the movie as a feature film on their website - and here it is listed as Super Mario Bros. While this could be a placeholder, the fact that it has now been added with a title, points towards it being real.

Also... it is a name that would make a whole lot of sense instead of something boring like Mario Movie or perhaps maybe something like Mushroom Kingdom or The Plumber Who Shagged Me.

What do you think about this title for the movie?

The upcoming Mario movie title has seemingly been revealed

Thanks DespicableOutOf



Loading next content