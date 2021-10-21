The upcoming Green Lantern series "is gigantic"

HQ

Green Lantern hasn't exactly been stellar in his big-screen adaptations. It has either really sucked (we're looking at you Ryan Reynolds) or been altogether cut as was the case with Zack Snyder's Justice League. This is a bit unfortunate, as the character actually is really good with several people being Green Lantern an thus opening for both diversity and variation.

Fortunately, there's a TV series coming in which we'll get to meet Green Lantern Corps in several time lines with separate stories, which we assume will be linked together somehow. The showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith was recently interviewed by Collider and revealed that the show is going to be "gigantic", but that it took quite some time before he discovered Green Lantern:

"Yeah, that show is gigantic. It has taken quite a bit of time to get to this point and it's just a big, big undertaking. It's going really well. All I can say is that it's going really well and there are gonna be Green Lanterns in it, and it's gonna be on HBO Max.

I'll admit, I wasn't like a huge comic book kid. I was a huge movie kid. And so, my introduction to DC Comics came through the '89 Batman movie. When that movie came out, I was like, "Oh, my God, Batman is the coolest," and I started reading Batman comic books. But Green Lantern is something that, to be honest with you, just came to me later, by way of just talking about doing the show. The possibility of doing the show led me down a deep dive of Green Lantern lore. We'll see. It's gonna be awhile before the world gets to see that, but we are very, very busy at work, as we speak."

As Grahame-Smith says it going to "be awhile" before we get to see anything, we assume we're talking about late 2022 or perhaps even 2023. Still, we're just happy the Green Lantern Corps finally seems to get the treatment they deserve.