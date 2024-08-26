The upcoming G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes game seems to be open world based

In the late spring, we reported that one of the key people behind the Batman: Arkham games, Ames Kirshen, had started work on a new game starring G.I. Joe ninja Snake Eyes. And thanks to a new job listing, we now know a little more about what's in store, with the studio presenting the project like this:

"We are in the process of staffing up our development team with outstanding talent to build our first multi-platform, AAA game - a bold and contemporary new take on the GI JOE Universe starring the legendary character Snake Eyes!"

Just like in the Batman: Arkham trilogy, this AAA title also seems to be an open-world game, because one of the qualities requested is "Experience working on Open-World and/or Sandbox projects".

It will probably be a long time before we see anything from the game, which may (or may not) be released for the next generation of consoles. Regardless, an open-world Snake Eyes game created by the man who was the executive producer on Batman: Arkham City sounds really yummy. In a recent interview, Hasbro head Dan Ayoub has even said that it will be a darker game ("not your daddy's GI Joe"), as if to make everything even better.

So... how does all this sound to you?

Thanks Insider Gaming