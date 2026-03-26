The upcoming Carrie series has "an aspect of social media bullying and guns in school"

Later this year, Mike Flanagan (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher) is back with Clayface, for which he wrote the screenplay. We can definitely expect a much darker DC film than we're used to.

After that, he has The Exorcist in the works for 2027, a new film based on the classic horror story, but he's also ready to return to the world of TV series with a remake of the Stephen King classic Carrie, which wrapped filming last fall. One of the actresses in the cast is Heather Graham, who plays the mother of one of the girls who bullies Carrie.

She has now seen the first three episodes, and naturally says she thinks they're superb, but via Deadline she also offers a small insight that points to a significant modernization of the horror tale:

"They bring in an aspect of social media bullying and guns in school, so they try to modernize it, and I do feel like [Flanagan] captures the essence of what makes Carrie great."

According to Graham, Flanagan has also "expanded on the story," which provides more room to maneuver, and she adds:

"Hopefully they're looking to do maybe a second season too."

This seems to suggest that the new Carrie won't necessarily wrap up in the first season. What do you think of this modernized premise on this horror classic?