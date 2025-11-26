The upcoming Assassin's Creed series has found its first actor

This summer, we reported that Ubisoft and Netflix had agreed to create a TV series based on the popular Assassin's Creed games, led by David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing) and Emmy nominee Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy).

We haven't heard much since then, but now things are apparently starting to move. According to Deadline, actor Toby Wallace (The Society, Eden) has become the first confirmed cast member of the series, landing one of the lead roles. However, we shouldn't necessarily expect it to be someone from the games, as the series is said to be fairly standalone, and when it was announced in June, it was described as follows in the press release:

"The Assassin's Creed live-action series is a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions: one set on determining mankind's future through control and manipulation, the other fighting to preserve free will. The series follows characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity's destiny."

Production will begin in 2026 and take place in Italy, so it seems likely that we will hear about more castings in the near future.