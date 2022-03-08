The upcoming Arkham Asylum series is "like a horror movie"

HQ

As you might know, the director and writer of The Batman, Matt Reeves, is also planning on doing a spinoff series called Arkham Asylum. It was originally planned to be about the Gotham City police department, but somewhere, plans changed. Now Reeves tells us more about what to expect in an interview with The Cyber Nerds, and it seems like it will be something that resembles horror:

"The GCPD thing, that story has story has kind of evolved. We've actually now moving more into the realm of exactly what would happen in the world of Arkham as it relates coming off of our movie, and some of the characters, again in their origins [...] It's like a horror movie or a haunted house that is Arkham.

Again, the way that Gotham is a character in the movie, I really want Arkham to exist as a character, so that you go into this environment and encounter these characters in a way that feels really fresh. And so in our work on Gotham, that story started to evolve, and it started feeling like, 'Wait, we should really lean into this.' And that's kind of where that's gone."

Do you think the horror angle is right for a show about Arkham Asylum, and are you looking forward to see it?

Thanks Screenrant