English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Untitled Goose Game

The Untitled Goose Game TV series proof-of-concept is about as weird as you would expect

The series adaptation of the indie game was once explored but it never went in any significant direction.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

When Untitled Goose Game debuted and became a major indie sensation around the world, it didn't take long until developer House House was being poked about turning the game into a TV series adaptation. It started to head in a few meaningful ways and then soon after it all went silent, to the point where it was basically affirmed dead in the water.

Now, years after this whole process, House House has taken to YouTube to present a proof-of-concept of the series adaptation of Untitled Goose Game. It's about as weird and silly as you might have expected, and seems to basically revolve around an interviewer attempting to speak to the very farmer that the goose is terrorising. Check it out below.

Untitled Goose Game

Related texts

1
Untitled Goose GameScore

Untitled Goose Game
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It might only take a couple of hours to see the highlights, but they'll be two of the most entertaining hours you'll spend with a game this year."



Loading next content