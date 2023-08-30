The Untitled Goose Game developer is working on a new project

HQ

To conclude the Panic Games Showcase last night, the indie publisher revealed that it will be teaming back up with the talented team who created Untitled Goose Game. That's right, House House has another project in the works, and while information about this upcoming indie game is being kept close to the chest, we are told a few titbits of information.

Namely, it's mentioned that the game won't be a sequel to Untitled Goose Game, but that it will be something that we wouldn't expect from the team. As for what that means for a developer who created the wacky Untitled Goose Game is unclear, yet no doubt it means we're in store for something special whenever this title debuts in the future.