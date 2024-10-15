The Until Dawn movie will premiere in April 2025

Back in August, we learned that the Until Dawn movie had started filming, and it only took two months for it to finish that part of the project. This left us wondering about its premiere date, and now we have our answer.

Deadline has the pleasure of announcing that Until Dawn is set to arrive in cinemas the 25th of April 2025 if everything goes according to plan. It'll be interesting to see if this means PlayStation will officially announce the all but confirmed sequel to the game around the same time.