The Until Dawn movie has finished filming

Not only did the Until Dawn remake arrive on PS5 and PC at the end of last week, but it turns out the live-action movie adaptation also finished its production too. This has been confirmed by director David F. Sandberg on Instagram, where the filmmaker posts a snap of movie's clapperboard with the comment:

"We made it until dawn! That's a wrap on #UntilDawnMovie".

At the time of writing, the Until Dawn film doesn't actually have a premiere date locked in, but what we do know is that alongside a fresh young cast tasked with portraying the various conflicted youth in the project (as the original cast are now a bit too old to slip into the shoes of teenagers again), one actor will be reprising his role from the game.

Are you excited for the Until Dawn film, or are you already a bit burnt out with the project following the remake's arrival too?