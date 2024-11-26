The universe that never was: First official look at Concord's Secret Level episode

HQ

There's been a lot of talk about the upcoming anthology series from the creators of Love, Death and Robots about the world of video games, Secret Level, especially given the apparent quality billing it will offer us over a variety of franchises when it premieres on Prime Video on December 10. But it has also been in a rather unusual situation, with one of its ten episodes revolving around Concord, Sony's biggest flop of the year (and history).

When the game's cancellation was announced, many thought that Secret Level's episode about Concord would simply sit in a drawer for eternity, though there were voices clamouring to have at least that consolation prize for what they'll never get to play. And the producers decided to keep it on the grid, and now we can get a first glimpse of what it has to offer, thanks to a post on X.

What's curious is that this teaser hasn't corrected the "Discover Concord" sign, something viewers will only do one and only one time here, before Concord returns to the Abyss of Oblivion.

Curious to see Concord's episode of Secret Level after watching the trailer?