The United States is getting closer to making Daylight Saving Time permanent

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The United States is edging ever closer to eliminating the need to change its clocks twice a year. A bill has been passed in the House of Representatives that looks to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, meaning there will be a requirement for clocks to jump forward and backwards multiple times a year.

This effort is a President Donald Trump-backed bill known as the Sunshine Protection Act, which seemed to have a rather favourable outlook in the House of Representatives, with it passing with a vote of 308-117, as per NBC News. The aim of the bill is to see the US only operate on the time zone it recognises between March and November, i.e. the 'summer' time zone currently in effect.

While this is progress on the matter, it should be said that nothing will come into force until the Senate makes a decision on the matter. This vote is simply a formality to enable the bill to pass up to the Senate for consideration. The Senate has previously shown opposition to such an idea, with a former iteration of the bill stalling last year.