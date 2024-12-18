The United States has a new king in sports video games: EA Sports College Football

HQ

Circana's analysis of data released on sales in the video game industry (hardware, physical software) has left us with some important headlines on how the industry is faring across the ocean.

Maybe it's that EA Sports College Football has become the best-selling sports video game in US history, in dollars. It's also this year's best-selling game, and one of the top 50 best-selling games ever in the country. And that's in just five months.

On the hardware side, spending on consoles has been similar to the previous year, although the balance has become unbalanced. PlayStation is up 15% on November 2023, while Nintendo Switch drops 3% and, perhaps more worryingly for Microsoft, Xbox is down 29% year-to-year. Perhaps now Satya Nadella's words about "enjoying Xbox on any "device" and the supposed end of the exclusives policy read much more clearly.

Here is the top 10 best-selling video games in November '24 in the US:



Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Madden NFL 25

EA Sports FC 25

EA Sports College Football 25

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Sonic X Shadow Generations

NBA 2K25

Dragon Age: The Veilguard



Thanks, Gamesindustry.biz