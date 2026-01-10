Circumcision could be classified as child abuse under new draft guidance by the CPS

HQ

Circumcision has been listed as a possible form of child abuse in draft guidance prepared for prosecutors in England and Wales, sparking concern among religious groups and renewed debate over regulation and child safety.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) draft (via The Guardian) places male circumcision alongside other "harmful practices" such as virginity testing and forced marriage-related abuse, stating that while it is not illegal in itself, it may constitute a criminal offence if carried out in harmful or inappropriate circumstances.

Crown Prosecution Service // Shutterstock

The guidance follows warnings from coroners and courts after several deaths and serious injuries linked to circumcisions performed outside regulated medical settings. Since 2001, at least seven deaths of boys under 18 have been recorded in cases where circumcision was a contributing factor.

Jewish and Muslim organisations criticised the wording, saying it risks stigmatising lawful religious practices. They stressed that circumcision is central to religious identity and called instead for stronger safeguards, accreditation and oversight to prevent unsafe procedures.

The CPS said the document is still in draft form and subject to consultation before any final guidance is issued.